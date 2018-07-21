Spy fund splurges R10m on Pretoria mansion that could house minister

A top-secret state spy fund has been used to splash out R10-million on a luxury mansion that could be for the minister of state security after she rejected the house provided by the government “because of maintenance challenges”.

Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba personally approved the deviation from supply chain management processes by signing off on R10-million from the State Security Agency’s slush fund to cover the cost of buying the house in Waterkloof, Pretoria, and any furniture required.

The purchase of the house is likely to form part of the review by a panel headed by former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi to “assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency”. The panel is expected to probe controversial acquisitions by the agency and abuse of state resources.

Letsatsi-Duba was allocated a house by the Department of Public Works after her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but complained about damp on the walls, leaks and faulty plugs.

“She had initially refused to take occupation but was informed these defects would be addressed while in the house. Sadly, after numerous engagements and efforts to resolve same, these challenges remain,” said SSA spokesman Brian Dube.

The Waterkloof house is described on the estate agent’s website as: “The luxurious open-plan bar and pool room has an inviting gas fireplace [and] ... a beautiful courtyard with a relaxing water feature. Two of the large five en-suite bedrooms open onto the landscaped garden and a sparkling pool. Extras include a pyjama lounge, air conditioning, attention to detail and high ceilings throughout.”

Dube said that while the house had not been specifically bought for the minister, it was among a number of accommodation options being considered.

