The man who has been portrayed as the ringleader of the gang accused of kidnapping‚ raping and murdering Hannah Cornelius is due to give evidence in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Geraldo Parsons‚ who is on trial with three others for the murder of the Stellenbosch University student‚ is the second man to present his defence‚ and the trial is expected to conclude within days.

On Tuesday‚ fellow defendant Eben van Niekerk testified in a trial within a trial in which the court agreed to admit as evidence a letter he wrote to Hannah’s parents to say sorry for what happened to their daughter in May 2017.

The letter did not reach them‚ and Van Niekerk‚ 28‚ told the court he wrote it only because he thought it would help his case.