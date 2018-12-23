News

11-year-old boy snatched by crocodile in Limpopo

23 December 2018
Police in Limpopo resumed their search on Sunday for an 11-year-old boy who was snatched and dragged into a dam by a crocodile near Thohoyandou on Saturday.

“The victim from Khubvi outside Thohoyandou was with his friends washing clothes at the crocodile-infested Damani dam on Saturday at about 4pm when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and attacked him,” police said.

“The police were immediately informed and a search and rescue team was activated. The search continued and was adjourned when it became dark. Joined by the provincial commissioner, members of the search and rescue team resumed with the search this morning. The next of kin and the local community members are also in attendance,” police added.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwabavisited the scene on Sunday.

Police on Sunday urged parents to supervise their children and at all times caution them against frequenting hazardous places such as crocodile-infested rivers and dams.

