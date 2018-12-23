News

Parliament appeals for safe and peaceful festive season

23 December 2018 - 15:26 By TimesLIVE
A scene from Office Christmas Party.
A scene from Office Christmas Party.
Image: Supplied/DStv

Parliament’s presiding officers have appealed to South Africans in a Christmas message to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season.

It also urged South Africans to use this time to give and be helpful to those who were less fortunate.

“As we travel to various destinations to spend time with our loved ones, let us practice patience and exercise caution to help break the back of the carnage usually experienced during the festive periods in our country. We wish all those who will be hard at work on our roads, in hospitals, in police stations, in correctional centres, in fire stations, at our borders and other essential service points, to continue with zeal in serving and preserving lives and property.  

“We also urge everyone to take responsibility for ensuring a safe environment, a peaceful and a memorable festive season for all of us. May you all enjoy this well deserved rest, re-energise and return in 2019 ready for another critical milestone in our collective and continuous effort to build a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and prosperous South Africa,” a statement issued by the presiding officers read.

MORE

IN PICTURES | Merry display: Shoppers enjoy Christmas displays

Monte Casino in Fourway, Johannesburg, treated its visitors to a merry display of Christmas decorations.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Christmas crackdown for city with an eye on a bigger prize

A city in northern China has been stripped of Christmas cheer after the authorities banned festive decorations from its streets.
Business
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma puts parties first at Christmas

Massive legal bills fail to put damper on Nkandla festivities
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police seek driver who fled the scene after accident that killed biker Joseph ... South Africa
  2. SA braces for stormy Christmas in KZN and a heat wave in Gauteng South Africa
  3. Christmas lunch should cost R324 for the family but some pay R2,500 ... per ... South Africa
  4. Hunt for survivors as Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 373 World
  5. N3 gears up for bumper volume of traffic South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X