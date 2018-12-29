Shark alert after whale beaches at Wilderness

Bathers and beachgoers in the vicinity of Wilderness Beach in the southern Cape have been warned about an increase in shark activity after a Humpback whale “washed ashore” late on Friday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said that George municipal lifeguards, George Fire and Rescue Services, NSRI Wilderness, SA National Parks rangers, members of the Stranded Marine Animal Rescue Team, SA Police Service and SPCA officers had responded to the scene.

“Marine authorities, the Department of Environmental Affairs - Oceans and Coasts and the SPCA are attending to the situation and municipal authorities are monitoring public beach safety,” it added.

Reports earlier quoted the George municipality as saying that the whale was still alive and would likely have to be euthanised.