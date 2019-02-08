News

Apology to Thapelo Mmusinyane

08 February 2019 - 11:23

TimesLIVE apologises to Thapelo Mmusinyane for stating or implying inaccurately, unfairly and without substantiation that he was implicated in a R1.94-billion civil damages claim against the City of Johannesburg, and in a criminal charge over an alleged property deal.

Mmusinyane complained to Press Ombudsman Johan Retief over a story “Dodgy property valuer lands plum job after acing interview” published on September 13 2018.

Retief directed us to apologise for also stating or implying inaccurately, unfairly and without substantiation that Mmusinyane was “dodgy” and for pointing out that he was not arrested, which created the wrong impression he should have been, or could have been, arrested.

We apologise for the unnecessary harm that this reportage caused his dignity and reputation.

Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full ruling.

