News

Durban pupils clash with cops for second day in security gate protest

28 August 2019 - 11:57 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Pupils wreaked havoc at Glenhaven School on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning.
Pupils wreaked havoc at Glenhaven School on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning.
Image: Reaction Unit

Police used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse Glenhaven Secondary School pupils who have been protesting against security gates, on Wednesday morning.

The pupils at the school in Verulam, north of Durban, went on a rampage on Tuesday after breaking down gates that had been erected at each block. They claimed they  restricted their movement in school. 

The pupils stoned a teacher's car, set fire to rubbish bins and pelted security officers and emergency workers who responded to the protest. 

Calm was restored when public order police arrived and the school was closed for the day.

On Wednesday morning, pupils again clashed with police.

Everest Heights Civic Union member Avinash Moodley told TimesLIVE that he had witnessed a vehicle being stoned.

"There were a lot of police officers on scene. The kids started becoming unruly. Once the police officers started to apprehend some of the pupils, the rest of them started becoming violent. Some threw bins at the police. Others started to stone the cops."

"There were innocent motorists driving by who were caught in the stoning. One vehicle was badly damaged," he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed that police were on scene and monitoring the situation.

Provincial education departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the circuit manager was at the school to investigate.

"We are gathering more information and have sent the circuit manager to the school."

MORE

KZN high school pupils protest, demanding daily 'smoke break'

Pupils at a high school in Umzinto have made an unusual demand, protesting as a result.
News
6 days ago

Over 200 pupils sent home after school hostel protest turns nasty

Four days after academic activities were suspended at Onkgopotse Tiro Combined School, near Mafikeng, pupils who staged a protest over renovations of ...
News
5 days ago

KZN department to investigate sexual assault claims after 600 pupils protest

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has deployed a team to investigate sexual assault allegations at Grosvenor Girls’ High School on the Bluff.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  2. Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  4. 'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash South Africa
  5. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic CCTV footage of Turkish bridge collapse
Gavin Watson death: What we know so far
X