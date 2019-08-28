Durban pupils clash with cops for second day in security gate protest

Police used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse Glenhaven Secondary School pupils who have been protesting against security gates, on Wednesday morning.

The pupils at the school in Verulam, north of Durban, went on a rampage on Tuesday after breaking down gates that had been erected at each block. They claimed they restricted their movement in school.

The pupils stoned a teacher's car, set fire to rubbish bins and pelted security officers and emergency workers who responded to the protest.

Calm was restored when public order police arrived and the school was closed for the day.

On Wednesday morning, pupils again clashed with police.

Everest Heights Civic Union member Avinash Moodley told TimesLIVE that he had witnessed a vehicle being stoned.