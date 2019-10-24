News

More than 200 matric pupils moved to safety after violent protests in North West

24 October 2019 - 10:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The pupils were able to write their exams at other centres.
The pupils were able to write their exams at other centres.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The start of the matric exams on Wednesday saw more than 200 pupils being relocated to other exam centres, after violent protests in North West.

“The department has noted with concern that 275 matric students from Valuveer, Gaopalelwe, Thuto Lore and Bloemhof Combined, North West Province, had to be relocated to safety following violent protests in the area,” said the department of basic education's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga.

He said the pupils were successfully evacuated and managed to write their exams at other centres.

Mhlanga said the department was, however, pleased that no major incidents were reported in most provinces, despite threats of protests in some parts of the country.

“There were isolated cases of schools allegedly denying some learners from writing their exams. These reported cases are dealt with immediately. The department strongly condemns any form of prejudice towards learners and is committed to ensuring that all learners stand a chance of obtaining their matric certificate,” said Mhlanga.

He said the police were on high alert and would intervene in matters where pupils could be prevented from writing exams.

According to the department, about 790,405 national senior certificate candidates wrote their first exam, English paper 1, on Wednesday, across 7,416 examination centres.

“The DBE further appeals to members of the public to safeguard the interests of the class of 2019 and refrain from disrupting learners from sitting for this most important examination towards obtaining their matric certificate,” said Mhlanga.

MORE

Security at KZN schools beefed up after exam disruption threats

The KwaZulu-Natal department of community safety has beefed up security at schools, after controversial business forum Delangokubona allegedly ...
News
2 days ago

Matric IT exams run smoothly despite load-shedding

The matric Information Technology (IT) exams went smoothly with only minor disruptions caused by load-shedding, the Gauteng department of education ...
News
6 days ago

Gauteng matric exams hit hard by load-shedding

Matric pupils at seven centres could not take the exam
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  2. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa
  3. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pastor slates matric pupil's 'satanic' artwork at KZN school South Africa
  5. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
'Trials and tribulations' -Five quotes from Mmusi Maimane’s resignation speech
X