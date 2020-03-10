WATCH | This Joburg school has a slide for pupils to get from class to class

Speaking to TimesLIVE this week, principal Colin Northmore said: “We are trying to be a school where children succeed and, in doing so, have fun. There is a complete fun element to it. The whole idea of going to class and then having to drag myself to the next one can be difficult, but it doesn't have to be.”

He said as much as it was “fun and relaxing”, there was an educational reason for the apparatus.

“We are going to be doing our gravity and friction experiments on it. There is a real educational purpose and value to it. We also use drones in some of our classes to teach bearing, momentum and other physics lessons. Our lockers also don't have numbers, but elements of the periodic table.”

Responding to criticism that it might distract pupils from learning, Northmore said there was room for fun in education.

“When we are in class, we are in class. How much learning is happening as children are in the corridor changing from one class to the next? All of these are critical to our environment of learning by making it fun.”