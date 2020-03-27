Durban's homeless: 'I don't know much about the virus but I know that I am afraid'

From around midnight, the city's homeless lined the streets outside the Durban exhibition centre where they were being screened by health professionals before being moved to seven different venues that will house them during the 21-day lockdown.

“We arrived early this morning and were told to come here and we would be given food. We haven't eaten and some of us need to take medication but we will wait in this line because we want to be safe,” said Khuzwayo.

At the helm of operations is Raymond Perrier, chair of the eThekwini task team on the homeless and also the director of the Denis Hurley Centre, a pro-poor civic body.

“We have about 700-800 people in the queue. Most of them have made their own way here but some have been brought in by metro police. We will process people here. We have social workers, nurses and people from NGOs,” said Perrier.