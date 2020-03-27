SA Lockdown: Twitter weighs in on day one
On Friday, South Africans woke up to day one of what will be the norm for the next 21 days as the country is in lockdown.
The nationwide lockdown is one of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
As confirmed cases ticked above 1,000 with two deaths announced on Friday morning, the sweeping measures are in a bid to stem the pandemic and “save lives of South Africans from infections and to save lives of hundreds of thousands of people”.
People will still be able to leave their homes for essential reasons such as to seek medical care, buy food or collect a social grant.
All shops and businesses will be closed, with the exemption of pharmacies, laboratories, banks, the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and health care providers.
Health workers, emergency personnel and security services will continue to work, while soldiers have been deployed to patrol the streets in support of the police.
Arrest made
At midnight on Thursday, several people were arrested in Johannesburg for allegedly disregarding lockdown rules.
TimesLIVE reported that among those arrested were a club owner who continued to operate after midnight despite calls from police minister Bheki Cele for taverns, clubs, pubs and other liquor outlets to remain closed.
Social media
On Twitter, hashtags #21LockdownSA and #Day1 topped the trending list as many shared how they were feeling.
While some said they were disappointed by the no “dramatic entry by the police or soldiers”, many were not fazed by the lockdown.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
Mandela served 27Years in prison , wena uhluwa e’21Days in the comfort of your own home. Hai maaan! Leskari tena #21daysLockdownSA— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) March 27, 2020
It’s day 1 of the #21daysLockdownSA and am giving tips on #survivingtheLockdown— FabAcademic (@FabAcademic) March 27, 2020
Number 1: wake up at the same time you do on a normal day and prepare yourself as if you are going to work. This is my first day of working from home. pic.twitter.com/xQrr6hSb6z
My neighbourhood is so quiet this morning i can hear even a pin drop. Not a single car and not a single person in site and my street is normally not so quiet #21daysLockdownSA #Day1 pic.twitter.com/tlbsevt5iH— MAKOTI WESMANJE-MANJE (@lykable1) March 27, 2020
#Day1 I decided to take a up #21DayChallenge and read a bible plan— someone's son (@Bongkosi_) March 27, 2020
Wow kanti all this time this place had birds! I just couldn’t hear them from all the noise of cars and people rushing to work🙏🏾#21daysLockdownSA pic.twitter.com/0Qsb8mJ5A4— Nokcy Masuku (@mnokcy) March 27, 2020
#21daysLockdownSA I was really waiting for a dramatic entry by the police or souljas, I literally stayed up till midnight pic.twitter.com/whynZxP7PG— Rebone Mellisa maphumulo🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👑 (@Lilymuchmoney) March 27, 2020
#Day1 and its business as usual ko Alex Pan pic.twitter.com/diC0dsfcW5— Normah Mahlangu (@iGodonga_) March 27, 2020
This is Twist Street, the route taxis take from Noord MTN taxi rank going to all other surrounding areas.— Mqabul'asheshe😘😘😘 (@Mhayise) March 27, 2020
It's normally buzzing with taxis & busses #Day1 #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/HQYau57f0j