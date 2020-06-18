VBS Mutual Bank 'looters' — this is how much money each allegedly scored, and it's not small amounts

The eight men arrested in connection with the plundering of VBS Mutual Bank face a raft of charges including money laundering, theft, fraud and corruption.

The group appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday morning.

The total amount of money they are accused of stealing by creating fictitious accounts is more than R1.5bn.

The state has lined up 42 witnesses against the accused.

An 80-page indictment shows that the eight men are former VBS Mutual Bank and Vele Investments chairman Tshifhiwa Calvin Matodzi, former VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga, former CFO Philip Truter, former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba, former police officer Avashoni Ramikosi, and former Public Investment Corporation executives Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula.

Accused number 1: Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chairman

The indictment shows that Matodzi had control of several accounts held at VBS Mutual Bank. The accounts included: Vele investments, Petronet, Venmont, Robvet, Khavo, Scorpion, Tiisang.

These accounts controlled hundreds of millions of rand, some of which Matodzi used to bribe his co-accused, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors also accused Matodzi of bribing all his co-accused and offering gratification in order to influence them “to act in a manner that amounts to the illegal, dishonest, unauthorised, incomplete, or biased exercise, carrying out or performance of any powers, duties or functions arising out of a statutory, contractual or any other legal obligation”.

Accused Number 2: Andile Ramavhunga, former CEO

Between December 2016 and February 2018 Ramavhunga, the indictment shows, received about R19m into the account of “Dambale”, a company owned by Ramavhunga. Other accounts, held at VBS Mutual Bank, which Ramavhunga controlled, include those of Munyai Investments and another one named in the indictment as the “Ramavhunga” account.

Ramavhunga received R3.7m into the Munyai Investments account. The money came from the Vele and Vele Petroport accounts, the indictment shows.

Also, he received R795,000 into the Ramavhunga account from the Venmont, Vele and Petroport accounts.

Up to February 2018, Ramavhunga’s accounts had received a total of R23.4m.

Accused number 3: Philip Truter, former CFO

The indictment shows that Truter received R2m into the FNB account of a company called Shangri La Investments.

Accused number 4: Phophi Mukhodobwane, former treasurer

On the instruction of Matodzi, Mukhodobwane received R5.6m into the account of Lamawave Ltd.

The indictment shows that a Peter Mukhodobwane, who was the sole shareholder of Lamawave, was a front for Phophi Mukhodobwane, the former treasurer.

In total, Mukhodobwane received R17.1m into Lamawave and the “Mukhodobwane” accounts.

Accused number 5: Sipho Malaba, former KPMG partner

Malaba has been charged with fraud for signing off VBS bank's 2017 financial statements which gave the false impression that its finances were in a healthy state.