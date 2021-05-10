FREE TO READ | The 2021 annual of education establishments

Change, while daunting, has its benefits. It has fast-tracked the integration of technology in many schools, pushing information and technology to the top of the educational agenda. Many of the skills children acquired during the past year will stand them in good stead for future work as we move through the fourth and into the fifth industrial revolution.

Our responsibility is to ensure that our children continue to make the most of the opportunities available — be it to study overseas or online.

As parents, we have to navigate this brave new world during a time of great uncertainty. But if the basics are in place and our children have a solid foundation on which to build, any transition — be it from primary to high school, or from a traditional classroom to virtual learning — will be exciting and achievable.

Anél Lewis

