FREE TO READ | The 2021 annual of education establishments

10 May 2021 - 15:56
Change, while daunting, has its benefits. It has fast-tracked the integration of technology in many schools, pushing information and technology to the top of the educational agenda. Many of the skills children acquired during the past year will stand them in good stead for future work as we move through the fourth and into the fifth industrial revolution.

Our responsibility is to ensure that our children continue to make the most of the opportunities available — be it to study overseas or online.

As parents, we have to navigate this brave new world during a time of great uncertainty. But if the basics are in place and our children have a solid foundation on which to build, any transition — be it from primary to high school, or from a traditional classroom to virtual learning — will be exciting and achievable.

The South African Schools CollectionIncluding Tertiary Institutions is an annual showcase publication targeted primarily at parents who need to make decisions concerning their children’s future.

The publication provides a directory of independent and public schools: it lists facts and figures, and showcases the facilities,  ethos and foundation of educational institutions.

Topical issues relating to education are included in the editorial content and are aimed specifically at bringing parents up to date with current trends in the education arena.

Sections in the magazine include schools, special needs, online and home schools, tertiary and school suppliers.

Anél Lewis

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

