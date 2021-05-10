Police clampdown results in more than 1,000 weekend arrests across Gauteng

Gauteng police had busy days on Friday and Sunday, arresting 1,090 people for various crimes across the province.

Community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng SAPS commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela led operation O Kae Molao, a multidisciplinary operation to enforce law and order and level 1 lockdown regulations.

According to a provincial SAPS statement, 42 suspects were arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. Twenty of those arrests came out of Olievenhoutbosch in Tshwane.

A further 250 people were arrested in Tshwane for offences such as dealing in drugs, possession of dagga, possession of unlicensed firearms and for being in the country illegally.

In Ekurhuleni, 515 people were arrested for offences including armed robbery, malicious damage to property, possession of suspected stolen property, housebreaking, possession of drugs, dealing in dagga, illegal mining, theft and pointing a firearm.

In Johannesburg, 210 people were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, rape, housebreaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, possession of drugs, fraud, and assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

More than 330 people were arrested in the West Rand and the Sedibeng districts for murder, rape, attempted rape, car hijacking, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Those who were arrested were expected to appear in various magistrate's courts from Monday.

TimesLIVE