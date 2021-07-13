News

FREE WEBINAR | Challenges facing SA's intelligence services

Join TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara at the first TimesLIVE Dialogues on July 15 at 1pm

13 July 2021 - 14:57
Alexandra township in Johannesburg, where running battles between police and looters went into the night on Monday after protests sparked by former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Join TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara in conversation with a panel of experts as they discuss the challenges facing the country’s intelligence services.

While the country’s spy networks rely on secrecy to help ensure peace in the country, this very secrecy seems to provide cover for large-scale theft and corruption.

What is being done about this?

Is it enough simply to stop the looting? 

Given SA’s place in the world, what role should our spies be playing to advance the entrenchment of democracy and economic development at home and elsewhere?

Event Details: 

Date: July 15 2021

Time: 1pm

>>Click here to register for this FREE EVENT >>

 

