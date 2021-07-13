Soccer

Solskjaer backs Rashford to bounce back after England penalty miss

13 July 2021 - 14:43 By Reuters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

England forward Marcus Rashford will bounce back from missing the penalty in their shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Substitutes Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss after the game ended 1-1 following extra time as England's hopes of winning a first major trophy in 55 years ended in heartbreak.

Solskjaer is confident Rashford will not be severely affected by his penalty miss and will step forward for taking spot kicks when playing for United.

‘Disgusting’: Boris, Prince William condemn racist abuse of England players

Police launch probe after the three black England players who missed Euro final penalty kicks are abused online
World
18 hours ago

"You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you've already won," Solskjaer told United's website. "You've taken on the responsibility and I'm sure many of the players are hoping I don't want to take a penalty.

"So I think it's a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, (and) the consequences. You learn from it and definitely come back stronger."

Roy Keane slams England for letting Bukayo Saka take crucial penalty

Roy Keane said England teenager Bukayo Saka should not have been given the task of taking their crucial fifth penalty in Sunday's shootout defeat by ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rashford apologised for his penalty miss on Monday but said he "will never apologise for who I am" after he, Sancho and Saka, all Black players, suffered racist abuse on social media after the final. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  2. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  3. SA's rowers walk tall - too tall - under Japanese lockdown Sport
  4. WATCH | 'He's only trying to make a living' - Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant ... Soccer
  5. 'Rattled' Akani Simbine ran well after false start in Monaco Sport

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...