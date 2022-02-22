WEBINAR | How to use branding to drive your business forward

The long-held belief that “your brand is only as good as your reputation” has never been more true than it is today, when a company's actions are quick to elicit a reaction from consumers and employees alike on social media.

The onus is on established and popular brands, such as the Gautrain, to be the best they can be — both in and out of the workplace.

But what makes some businesses “cooler” than others? What sets them apart, making them companies that people want to work for?

These questions will be explored in the first of a series of four TimesLIVE Dialogues, in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, on March 1.

During this virtual event, host Joanne Joseph, a well-known media personality, and Barbara Jensen, head of communications & marketing for the Gautrain Management Agency, will unpack:

How the Gautrain came into being, and how its services have evolved over the years to attract a new generation of commuters;

Gautrain’s commitment to sustainability, and what it is doing to secure its position as a trustworthy brand;

Lessons learnt in managing a transport brand such as the Gautrain;

The pillars that support the Gautrain’s reputation; and

The value of brand ambassadors for public sector brands.

Event details:

Date: March 1 2022

Time: 10am-11am

Venue: Online

Register now to stand a chance to win a R500 Gautrain voucher or a R1,000 Takealot voucher.