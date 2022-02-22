South Africa

Five KZN workers attacked by swarm of bees, one critical

22 February 2022 - 14:51
Five workers were attacked by bees in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Five workers were attacked by bees in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Image: IPSS via Facebook

Five workers were attacked by a swarm of bees, leaving one in a critical condition, in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the workers were cleaning a roof in KwaDukuza on the north coast.

“One patient is in a critical condition and is being stabilised by IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics and will be flown via helicopter to a specialised facility.

“Three workers escaped with minor reactions. They were treated at the scene. They did not require transport to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pupils taken to hospital after bees disrupt primary school athletics day

A swarm of bees interrupted an athletics day at a Western Cape school on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

Three Tshwane men taken to hospital after being stung by swarm of bees

Three men were admitted to hospital on Wednesday after being attacked by a swarm of bees at a house in Rooihuiskraal, Tshwane.
News
3 weeks ago

Six workers attacked by bees in Ballito, two critical

Six people were attacked by a swarm of bees while mowing a lawn in Ballito, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  4. Makhura says he has been approached to replace Ace Magashule as ANC SG Politics
  5. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime