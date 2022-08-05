×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

GRAPHIC VISUALS: Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress

05 August 2022 - 10:46 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Hundreds of angry residents living in townships in and around Krugersdorp on the West Rand took to the streets to find illegal immigrants and alleged zama-zamas. 

Video footage from the ground shows dozens of naked men lying in a street and surrounded by residents armed with sticks and tyres.

The men are alleged to be illegal miners in the area who commit crime, according to residents.

They said they are taking matters into their own hands as police are not serious about fighting crime and illegal immigration in their areas.

The protest started peacefully in Kagiso on Thursday morning but soon turned violent when informal shacks were set alight.

One man was reported to have been killed before police arrived and arrested an undisclosed number of people.

Protests across the West Rand have sprung up after news about women being gang-raped in Krugersdorp, allegedly by illegal miners.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

IN PICS | West Rand protests spread to Munsieville

Two alleged zama zamas survived an attack by an angry mob in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, on Friday morning.
News
3 hours ago

Kagiso residents descend on illegal migrants, set fire to reeds, shack

Community members from Kagiso, near Krugersdorp on the West Rand, on Thursday took matters into their own hands to remove illegal miners operating at ...
News
18 hours ago

PATRICK BULGER | Smelting point: zama zamas, crime, immigration and the ANC

After 1994 we threw open our doors to all-comers; now we’ve had enough they must all head back to where they came from
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  2. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  3. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  4. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News
  5. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...