Wits: 100 years of changing the world for good

Teaching and learning at Wits started in 1922 in response to a need from industry and the city of Johannesburg.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Wits’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can be felt at both local and global levels through its innovative research (including vaccine development), blended teaching and learning programmes, community initiatives and social activism.

Today, we are confronted with a myriad of complex planetary problems including global change and inequality, erratic energy supply and crime, lack of governance and ethics, and the intersection of communicable and non-communicable diseases and pandemics.

It is at Wits where the best intellectual talent and resources are brought to bear, across disciplines, institutions, sectors and geographic boundaries to find solutions to these challenges, some of which are still unknown.

The university continues to make a positive impact on society from its locale in the Global South as it remains true to its values, which includes searching for and standing up for the truth, holding those in power to account, acting with integrity, entrenching proper governance systems, guarding academic freedom and institutional autonomy, tolerating differences of opinion, and standing up for democracy, justice, equality and freedom.

The university is cognisant that it must continue to promote freedom of enquiry and the search for knowledge and truth, foster a culturally diverse, intellectually stimulating and harmonious environment within which there is vigorous critical exchange and communication, and encourage freedom of speech and public debate, through facilitating dialogue and interaction between different parties, with the goal of increasing mutual respect and trust, among others.

Wits remains a beacon of hope in society — a national treasure that has developed with the city of Johannesburg and industry, an institution that will continue to have an impact on society for good, for the next 100 years. We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do and use our knowledge for the advancement of our community, city, country, continent and the globe. For good.

