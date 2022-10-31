Nedbank helps young professionals elevate their financial decision-making

Social media influencer Sebapu is the founder and CEO of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics, a business she established in 2019 after quitting her job with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Sebapu admitted that it was very tempting to start spending when she was paid out her SANDF pension, but her brother advised her to rather invest the money in her new business. So, in anticipation of opening her new venture, she did marketing and makeup courses and travelled to China to evaluate prospective suppliers.

Hermosa Flor Cosmetics has been operational for three years and is starting to gain traction. Sebapu said she’s learnt many lessons along the way, particularly because she had not been exposed to money management in her previous career. “I’ve learnt to be prepared for unexpected expenses, not to make unnecessary purchases and to save for big ticket items,” she said.

Fellow panellist, Mbatha, is an actor. He was fortunate to land a well-paying job straight out of school. Eager to fit in socially, and with a desire to dress well, he managed to blow his entire salary by the 20th of each month. When his sister discovered how much he was earning, she sat him down and encouraged him to start saving, even if it was just a small amount each month.

Embarking on a savings journey has taught Mbatha to become financially disciplined and to avoid debt. He’s now in a position where he sleeps much easier knowing he’s made the right financial decisions.

Afonso, Private Clients executive at Nedbank, explained how the bank’s offerings can help young professionals to elevate their financial decision-making.