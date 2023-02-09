News

WEBINAR | Start the year right with these financial tips from Nedbank

Register for this exclusive off-the-menu experience where young professionals from different industries will connect

09 February 2023 - 08:18
Sponsored
Join us on February 9 at 7pm for the next Nedbank private off-the-menu experience for young professionals.
Image: Unsplash / Alexis Chloe

Nedbank, in partnership with TimesLIVE, is hosting a private off-the-menu experience for like-minded young professionals from different industries to connect.

Join host Aurelia Nxumalo and expert speakers who will share financial tips you wish you had learnt earlier. You will also learn how the Nedbank Financial eBook can help you make better financial decisions.

Speakers:

  • Tracy Jensen, senior investment analyst, Nedgroup Investments
  • Anil Jugmohan, senior investment analyst, Nedgroup Investments 

Event details:

  • Date: February 9 2023
  • Time: 7pm — 8.15pm
  • Location: online

Click here to register and attend this free event online.

