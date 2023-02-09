WEBINAR | Start the year right with these financial tips from Nedbank
Register for this exclusive off-the-menu experience where young professionals from different industries will connect
09 February 2023 - 08:18
Sponsored
Nedbank, in partnership with TimesLIVE, is hosting a private off-the-menu experience for like-minded young professionals from different industries to connect.
Join host Aurelia Nxumalo and expert speakers who will share financial tips you wish you had learnt earlier. You will also learn how the Nedbank Financial eBook can help you make better financial decisions.
Speakers:
- Tracy Jensen, senior investment analyst, Nedgroup Investments
- Anil Jugmohan, senior investment analyst, Nedgroup Investments
Event details:
- Date: February 9 2023
- Time: 7pm — 8.15pm
- Location: online