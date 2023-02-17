Avbob increases free funeral service benefits offered to members

The Avbob Group — Avbob Insurance, Avbob Funeral Service and Avbob Industries — is Africa’s largest mutual society, providing a one-stop funeral insurance and burial service solution to its 2.8-million policyholders.

Being a mutual society means the business is able to reward its members by giving a substantial portion of its profits back in the form of special bonuses and enhanced benefits that increase the value of their policies.

In fact, during the 2022/2023 financial year, Avbob set aside R2.3bn for the improvement of member benefits. Free funeral services and products to the value of R483m were provided to members by Avbob Funeral Service, and the society paid out R2.7bn in the form of member benefits.

As part of the group's strategy to provide its members with financial security and support through its shared value mutual model, it also increased the free funeral benefits it offers as of February 1.

Free funeral benefits

The free funeral benefits* Avbob offers to it members are an indication that shared value is the one of the best ways to support policyholders. These benefits have grown for the past five years from R11,500 to the recent increase in benefits of up to R21,500.