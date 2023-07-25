Police search for trainee soldier who went Awol — possibly with a rifle

The police and the defence force (SANDF) are searching for a soldier trainee who disappeared from camp, possibly with the rifle assigned to him.

The SANDF confirmed on Tuesday that the trainee, who was part of a team of 28 members undergoing a 10-week advanced physical and psychological training course, disappeared last Wednesday.

The rifle assigned to him was also missing, said defence force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

“An SA Army trainee soldier went missing from the infantry school training area. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a military rifle that was issued to the member for training purposes is unaccounted for,” said Dlamini.