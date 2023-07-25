Police search for trainee soldier who went Awol — possibly with a rifle
The police and the defence force are searching for a member who absconded from an army training school
The police and the defence force (SANDF) are searching for a soldier trainee who disappeared from camp, possibly with the rifle assigned to him.
The SANDF confirmed on Tuesday that the trainee, who was part of a team of 28 members undergoing a 10-week advanced physical and psychological training course, disappeared last Wednesday.
The rifle assigned to him was also missing, said defence force spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.
“An SA Army trainee soldier went missing from the infantry school training area. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a military rifle that was issued to the member for training purposes is unaccounted for,” said Dlamini.
The details of the trainee were not disclosed as such information is subject to a police investigation, said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.
“Notwithstanding the above, this office can confirm that a search party was established after the disappearance. The search for the man is under way,” Spies said.
He said the finer details cannot be disclosed because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.