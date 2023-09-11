Zungu has testified that in 2019 he had a meeting with Sibiya with whom he shared his information on the case and his suspicions about who might have murdered Meyiwa.
Head of hawks who was interested in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was a civilian
Image: Antonio Muchave
Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation during his suspension, the Pretoria high court heard on Monday.
This was revealed as attorney Sipho Ramosepele, for Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, reopened his cross-examination of police witness Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.
Zungu has testified that in 2019 he had a meeting with Sibiya with whom he shared his information on the case and his suspicions about who might have murdered Meyiwa.
“[Maj-Gen Vincent] Leshabane briefed Sibiya about the information I gave him and also that he conducted his investigation and managed to link Muzi [Sibiya] and Bongani Ntanzi about their involvement in the case. I was also invited to share the information with Sibiya.”
Leshabane was Zungu's cluster commander at the time.
“Sibiya responded by saying according to his knowledge the information is correct and accurate. Sibiya asked Leshabane who was dealing with this case from the office of the national commissioner. Leshabane said it was Lt [Bongani] Gininda.”
Gininda became known as the lead investigator in the matter.
He said Sibiya proposed to Leshabane that W/O Meshack Makhubo of the Hawks must be called to listen to the information.
Makhubo was one of the investigating officers of the second docket in the trial — the 373 docket.
Zungu said at the time he met him, he was told by Leshabane he was the head of Hawks.
Ramosepele told Zungu at the time of this meeting in 2019 Sibiya was “fired from SAPS and was only reinstated in 2020".
Zungu said he heard that later.
“So in essence, at the time of this meeting, Sibiya, who is also interested in this matter, was a civilian, he was not an officer of SAPS.”
Ramosepele asked how Sibiya, as a civilian, knew the information provided by Zungu about the case was accurate.
Zungu said: “I wouldn't know how he knew, but what I knew at the time was that he was a police officer.”
Sibiya was fired in 2015 after a disciplinary inquiry into his alleged role in the illegal deportation of five Zimbabweans in 2010.
Johannesburg high court 'vindicates' corruption buster Shadrack Sibiya
In 2022, he won his appeal to be reinstated in the Labour Appeal Court.
Sibiya was head of the Hawks when Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.
Amid mounting allegations that he was part of a “cover-up” on the matter in 2018, Sibiya told SowetanLIVE he never saw the docket on the goalkeeper's case as it was handled by detectives.
Sibiya was embroiled in allegations of having stalled progress in the police investigation.
Ramosepele went through Zungus' statement paragraph by paragraph.
Zungu, who testified attempts to murder him were made, said he did not open a case.
When defence advocate Charles Mnisi cross-examined Zungu, he refused to say what perjury is.
Mnisi: “What is perjury?”
Zungu: “It's you,”
The response prompted Mnisi to warn Zungu to respect the decorum of the court.
TimesLIVE
