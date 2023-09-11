South Africa

State to finish leading witnesses in Malema, Snyman gun discharge case

11 September 2023
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The state has indicated it will soon close its case against EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman. 

Malema appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Monday with his bodyguard — Snyman — on charges related to allegedly discharging a firearm in public during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

It is alleged that during those celebrations, Malema fired a rifle, allegedly handed to him by Snyman.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A number of witnesses were called on Monday when the trial resumed, including Amanda Yvonne Steenkamp, a retired police warrant officer and facial identification specialist, and Dwayne Francis, an investigator in the Hawks' digital forensic investigation unit. 

When asked by the court how many witnesses were lined up for Tuesday, prosecutor advocate Joel Cesar said the state had three. 

“We may be able to put an extra one [on]. I think I will be closing my case if we finalise those witnesses [on Tuesday],” Cesar said. 

The case resumed on Monday after Malema and Snyman failed to have magistrate Twanet Olivier recuse herself from the case in February.  

TimesLIVE 

