The Gauteng department of education has opened an investigation after a grade 12 girl pupil at Diepsloot Secondary School (No 3) committed suicide last week due to alleged bullying.
The department it was aware of the incident that took place last week Thursday.
Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona said it was also aware of another grade 12 pupil from the same school, who was reportedly friends with the deceased pupil, who also took her life during the final day of June examinations.
“Both of these young lives taken from us are an immeasurable loss to their families and our educational community,” Mabona said.
Mabona said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our learners. Necessary support has been provided and will continue when we open schools for term four,” he said.
In August, the department raised concerns about the high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren.
In August, TimesLIVE reported on the apparent suicide of two pupils from different schools on the same day.
The first occurred at the Soshanguve Secure Care Centre, where a grade 10 pupil was found hanging in a dormitory during a lunch break.
The second incident involved a grade 9 boy from Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Secondary School in Temba, who apparently committed suicide at home.
There were also concerns about “recurring” suicide incidents at Tsakane Secondary School, after two pupils and a staff member took their own lives and another four tried to end their lives, one in full view of pupils, in one month.
TimesLIVE
Grade 12 pupil at Diepsloot school commits suicide due to ‘bullying’
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
