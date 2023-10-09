News

Grade 12 pupil at Diepsloot school commits suicide due to ‘bullying’

09 October 2023 - 18:43
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A grade 12 girl pupil at Diepsloot secondary school No.3 committed suicide last week due to alleged bullying.
A grade 12 girl pupil at Diepsloot secondary school No.3 committed suicide last week due to alleged bullying.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng department of education has opened an investigation after a grade 12 girl pupil at Diepsloot Secondary School (No 3) committed suicide last week due to alleged bullying.

The department it was aware of the incident that took place last week Thursday.

Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona said it was also aware of another grade 12 pupil from the same school, who was reportedly friends with the deceased pupil, who also took her life during the final day of June examinations.

“Both of these young lives taken from us are an immeasurable loss to their families and our educational community,” Mabona said.

Mabona said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents. 

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our learners. Necessary support has been provided and will continue when we open schools for term four,” he said.

In August, the department raised concerns about the high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren.

In August, TimesLIVE reported on the apparent suicide of two pupils from different schools on the same day.

The first occurred at the Soshanguve Secure Care Centre, where a grade 10 pupil was found hanging in a dormitory during a lunch break.

The second incident involved a grade 9 boy from Kgetsi-Ya-Tsie Secondary School in Temba, who apparently committed suicide at home.

There were also concerns about “recurring” suicide incidents at Tsakane Secondary School, after two pupils and a staff member took their own lives and another four tried to end their lives, one in full view of pupils, in one month.

TimesLIVE

Concern about high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren after third pupil dies

The Gauteng department of education has expressed concern about the high suicide rate among schoolchildren in Ga-Rankuwa after the death of another ...
News
1 month ago

Accounting teacher fired for ‘forcefully grabbing’ grade 9 pupil and kissing her

A Gauteng accounting teacher lost his fight to keep this job this month after the Education Labour Relations Council found him guilty of sexual ...
News
1 week ago

Shock as two Gauteng pupils allegedly commit suicide on the same day

The emotional wellbeing of school children has come under the spotlight after the apparent suicide of two pupils from different schools on the same ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Makwana to stand down as Eskom board chair, Mteto Nyati to take over South Africa
  2. Grade 12 pupil at Diepsloot school commits suicide due to ‘bullying’ News
  3. We all know of someone affected by Hamas attacks in Israel, says SA Jewish ... South Africa
  4. Wits University and HPCSA deny TikTok's 'Dr' Matthew Lani's claims South Africa
  5. Defence in Meyiwa trial cries foul, says state has not disclosed cellphone ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church