Soccer

Keeper who stopped magnificent Sundowns: what you need to know about Pirates’ Chaine

Sipho Chaine says more credit should be given to referees

09 October 2023 - 18:22 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Pirates' goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is in the spotlight this week after key penalty saves.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Sipho Chaine stands proud after he played a key role in protecting Orlando Pirates from losing their MTN8 trophy and Bucs stopping Mamelodi Sundowns’ winning momentum at the weekend.

Though there was some controversy over refereeing decisions in the MTN8 final between Pirates and Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, here is one undisputed fact: Chaine repeatedly salvaged Bucs’ chances in a tough game.

Chaine saved three spot-kicks from Downs’ Bongani Zungu, Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena in the shoot-out which saw Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on penalties. This was after the scoreline ended 0-0 after extra time.

Speaking to the media after the game, Chaine said he was proud of his team and glad he could assist it in attaining a crucial final win.

Chaine, who competes for game time against three other Pirates goalkeepers — Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Melusi Buthelezi — described Saturday’s game as a “confidence boost” for him.

“I am proud of the huge brand Orlando Pirates and I am glad that I could help the team today, irrespective of what happened in the past. I’m here to work for Orlando Pirates,” Chaine said. 

Amid controversy over refereeing mistakes in PSL games, Chaine said more credit should be given to the officials when they do good work. 

“I think we should give credit to referees. I know they go through a lot and when they have a good game, like today [Saturday], we can also give them credit. I had a foul on me which he [Abongile Tom] picked up. That was a great call from him.

“It wasn’t easy to see that if he wasn’t paying attention, so we have to give them credit for such games as today,” he said.

Here are few things you need to know about Chaine:

  • The Free-State born goalkeeper joined the Bucs last September and has played 16 games and conceded 13 goals. He has one yellow card to his name. 
  • Chaine joined the club from Chippa United. Before Chippa he played for Royal AM and Bloemfontein Celtic. He spent the early years of his football career at Celtic. 
  • Chaine was part the Celtic team that moved to KwaZulu-Natal when the club was sold to the popular socialite Shauwn Mkhize and renamed Royal AM. 

 

