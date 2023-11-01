Black Friday deals: Get up to 47% off EcoFlow's portable power stations
With the chance to save thousands of rand, now's the perfect time to invest in a reliable 'plug-and-play' load-shedding solution for your home or office
EcoFlow's month-long Black Friday sale is a golden opportunity for you to acquire a cutting-edge alternative power solution at an unbeatable price.
The company offers a range of reliable portable power stations, which are easy to use and maintain and require minimal set-up. These “plug-and-play” solutions will ensure you'll be able to have a constant supply of electricity whenever a power outage strikes.
EcoFlow's portable power stations can be quickly charged by plugging them in, using the brand's portable or mountable solar panels and, in some cases, even your car's battery. They have an impressive battery life of 3,000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power, and come with a reassuring five-year warranty.
So, whether you're looking for a load-shedding solution for you home, office or both, don't miss the chance to get up to 47% off EcoFlow's quality products.
Here are some of the incredible deals on offer:
Save R7,000 on the EcoFlow Delta 2
The highlight of EcoFlow's Black Friday sale is undoubtedly the chance to get an astounding 28% discount on the brand's flagship portable power station: the Delta 2. For a limited time only, you can purchase this powerhouse for R17,999 — that's a huge saving of R7,000.
The Delta 2 is a testament to cutting-edge power innovation, with the ability to expand its capacity from 1-3kWh, fully recharge in just 80 minutes, and deliver an impressive 1,800W of rated power output. This can be cranked up to 2,400W using X-Boost mode, allowing you to power up to 90% of household appliances including microwaves, coffee machines, kettles and hair dryers.
Save R5,000 on the EcoFlow River 2 Max
Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to EcoFlow's River 2 Max portable power station. As part of the brand's Black Friday sale, you can enjoy a whopping 38% discount when you purchase this load-shedding solution for just R7,999 — that's a brilliant saving of R5,000.
With a substantial 512Wh battery capacity and a quick recharge time of as little as one hour, the River 2 Max offers substantial power reserves. Boasting a 500W rated power output, which can be cranked up to 1,000W using X-Boost mode, this unit efficiently caters for basic household and outdoor appliance needs, from powering TVs and game consoles to refrigerators.
Save R3,000 on the EcoFlow River 2
Looking for a pocket-friendly load-shedding solution? You'll get a 43% discount when you purchase the EcoFlow River 2 for R3,999 as part of the brand's Black Friday sale — that's a fantastic saving of R3,000.
Compact yet powerful, the River 2 features a high-capacity 256Wh battery and a rapid charging time of just one hour. With a 300W rated power output, which can be cranked up to 600W using X-Boost mode, this unit is perfect for powering essential electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, cameras and televisions.
Save up to 47% on EcoFlow's solar panels
As mentioned, you can harness the power of the sun to change your EcoFlow portable power station using the brand's solar panels — a great option for those looking to reduce their dependency on the national grid and access a sustainable and affordable source of eco-friendly energy.
As part of its Black Friday sale, EcoFlow is offering bundle deals that pair some of the products in its Delta 2 and River 2 series with solar panels, allowing you to enjoy savings of up to 47% off.
EcoFlow's Black Friday deals are on from now until November 30. For more information, visit the official EcoFlow website or the brand's storefront on Takealot.
This article was sponsored by EcoFlow.