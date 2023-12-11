The Dimbaza magistrate's court in the Eastern Cape has denied bail to one of 10 people accused of murders at the University of Fort Hare as he is considered “dangerous”.
The 10 are accused of killing the university’s fleet manager Petrus Roets and the vice-chancellor’s bodyguard Richard Vesele. They are also accused of the attempted murder of vice-chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy vice-chancellor Renuka Vithal.
Isaac Plaatjies, 56, the university’s director of investigations and vetting, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murders and attempted murders.
Magistrate Zwelethu Ngetu said: “His release will put the life of other people in danger, namely the vice-chancellor, the deputy vice-chancellor, the investigators as well as witnesses. Based on the evidence before me, I am of the view that he is a dangerous and dishonest person.”
The state had opposed bail, stating Plaatjies has been working closely with the investigating team making him privy to sensitive information about the case.
Bongani Peter, 51, Sicelo Mbulawa 28, Wanini Khuza 69, Mthobisi Khanyile, 28, Mthobisi Dlamini, 30, Lindokuhle Manjati, 31, Zimele Chiliza, 36, Phelisa Nkonyeni, 31, Thamsanqa Mgotyana, 47, and Plaatjies face two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of firearms, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
'He is a dangerous man' — Fort Hare University murder suspect denied bail
The university’s director of investigations and vetting may be a danger to the vice-chancellor who had been receiving death threats before his bodyguard was killed
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Fort Hare student dies in double shooting tragedy
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Plaatjies could not explain why he was in communication with one of the accused hitmen.
Peter, Mbulawa and Khuza face additional charges of fraud.
One of the accused, Nkonyeni, who is an attorney based in Mthatha, as well as the alleged hitmen organiser Chiliza, were released on R50,000 and R100,000 bail respectively.
“The court found they are not a flight risk and it was not in the interests of justice for them to be kept in custody. The state successfully opposed the bail application of Nkoyeni’s policeman husband, Manjati, alleged hitmen Khanyile, Dlamini and Mgotyana,” said Tyali.
It is alleged Buhlungu uncovered serious maladministration, fraud and corruption. Once criminal cases were laid and disciplinary proceedings against the alleged culprits instituted, Buhlungu started receiving death threats.
This led to Vesele being appointed as a bodyguard, but he was shot dead on January 6 this year.
Roets was shot dead in May 2022 near East London.
“Police investigations led to the arrest of the 10 who played different roles, ranging from soliciting hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal to housing them and transporting them to the scenes of the crimes. Mbulawa was granted R75,000 bail.”
The outcomes of the bail applications of Peter and Khuza will be heard on Wednesday when the matter returns to court.
TimesLIVE
