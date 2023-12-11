News

'He is a dangerous man' — Fort Hare University murder suspect denied bail

The university’s director of investigations and vetting may be a danger to the vice-chancellor who had been receiving death threats before his bodyguard was killed

11 December 2023 - 22:45
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
University of Fort Hare.
University of Fort Hare.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The Dimbaza magistrate's court in the Eastern Cape has denied bail to one of 10 people accused of murders at the University of Fort Hare as he is considered “dangerous”.

The 10 are accused of killing the university’s fleet manager Petrus Roets and the vice-chancellor’s bodyguard Richard Vesele. They are also accused of the attempted murder of vice-chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy vice-chancellor Renuka Vithal.

Isaac Plaatjies, 56, the university’s director of investigations and vetting, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murders and attempted murders.

Magistrate Zwelethu Ngetu said: “His release will put the life of other people in danger, namely the vice-chancellor, the deputy vice-chancellor, the investigators as well as witnesses. Based on the evidence before me, I am of the view that he is a dangerous and dishonest person.”

The state had opposed bail, stating Plaatjies has been working closely with the investigating team making him privy to sensitive information about the case.

Bongani Peter, 51, Sicelo Mbulawa 28, Wanini Khuza 69, Mthobisi Khanyile, 28, Mthobisi Dlamini, 30, Lindokuhle Manjati, 31, Zimele Chiliza, 36, Phelisa Nkonyeni, 31, Thamsanqa Mgotyana, 47, and Plaatjies face two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of firearms, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Fort Hare student dies in double shooting tragedy

Just as the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is about to kick off, a University of Fort Hare student was gunned down — possibly by ...
News
1 week ago

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Plaatjies could not explain why he was in communication with one of the accused hitmen.

Peter, Mbulawa and Khuza face additional charges of fraud.

One of the accused, Nkonyeni, who is an attorney based in Mthatha, as well as the alleged hitmen organiser Chiliza, were released on R50,000 and R100,000 bail respectively.

“The court found they are not a flight risk and it was not in the interests of justice for them to be kept in custody. The state successfully opposed the bail application of Nkoyeni’s policeman husband, Manjati, alleged hitmen Khanyile, Dlamini and Mgotyana,” said Tyali.

It is alleged Buhlungu uncovered serious maladministration, fraud and corruption. Once criminal cases were laid and disciplinary proceedings against the alleged culprits instituted, Buhlungu started receiving death threats.

This led to Vesele being appointed as a bodyguard, but he was shot dead on January 6 this year.

Roets was shot dead in May 2022 near East London.

“Police investigations led to the arrest of the 10 who played different roles, ranging from soliciting hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal to housing them and transporting them to the scenes of the crimes. Mbulawa was granted R75,000 bail.”

The outcomes of the bail applications of Peter and Khuza will be heard on Wednesday when the matter returns to court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ten suspects in murders, attempted murders at Fort Hare University to appear in court

The University of Fort Hare's head of investigations and vetting services will join nine other accused in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on ...
News
2 weeks ago

I’m the victim here, murder-accused UFH official says

Heavily armed police on high alert as 10 appear in Dikeni court
News
2 weeks ago

Five students arrested in connection with murder of 21-year-old at Fort Hare University campus

Five students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape are expected to appear at the Alice magistrate's court on Monday.
News
2 months ago

Fort Hare council members suspended after ‘violent threats’

The University of Fort Hare has suspended three council members after allegations of “serious violent threats” directed at senior university ...
News
2 months ago

Danger zone: 18 Fort Hare employees on special protection programme

A R32m project is under way to install a sophisticated security system across all three of its campuses
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  3. High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested ... South Africa
  4. Five miners freed from Gold One sit-in ordeal South Africa
  5. Jailed! Diesel thieves with underground operation in RDP house nabbed South Africa

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism