The University of Fort Hare's head of investigations and vetting services will join nine other accused in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a string of charges including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets.
Isaac Plaatjies is the tenth suspect to be arrested by the task team working on the murders and three attempted murder cases at the university. He made a brief appearance in court on Monday.
The group is due to appear together on Tuesday when a date is expected to be set for Plaatjies’ bail application hearing. DispatchLIVE reports the drafting of the indictment is complete, but the matter is not ready to be transferred to a trial court as there are still ongoing bail applications.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola will attend the court proceedings.
TimesLIVE
Ten suspects in murders, attempted murders at Fort Hare University to appear in court
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
The University of Fort Hare's head of investigations and vetting services will join nine other accused in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a string of charges including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets.
Isaac Plaatjies is the tenth suspect to be arrested by the task team working on the murders and three attempted murder cases at the university. He made a brief appearance in court on Monday.
The group is due to appear together on Tuesday when a date is expected to be set for Plaatjies’ bail application hearing. DispatchLIVE reports the drafting of the indictment is complete, but the matter is not ready to be transferred to a trial court as there are still ongoing bail applications.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola will attend the court proceedings.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Slain Fort Hare fleet manager had highlighted 'abuse' of car, petrol card
Danger zone: 18 Fort Hare employees on special protection programme
Murder, fraud and intimidation: Inside the campaign to frustrate Fort Hare's cleanup
University body slates assassination attempt on Fort Hare vice-chancellor and death of his aide
Fort Hare vice-chancellor's bodyguard shot dead in suspected 'assassination attempt'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos