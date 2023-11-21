South Africa

Ten suspects in murders, attempted murders at Fort Hare University to appear in court

21 November 2023 - 08:36
University of Fort Hare.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The University of Fort Hare's head of investigations and vetting services will join nine other accused in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday on a string of charges including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets.

Isaac Plaatjies is the tenth suspect to be arrested by the task team working on the murders and three attempted murder cases at the university. He made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

The group is due to appear together on Tuesday when a date is expected to be set for Plaatjies’ bail application hearing. DispatchLIVE reports the drafting of the indictment is complete, but the matter is not ready to be transferred to a trial court as there are still ongoing bail applications. 

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola will attend the court proceedings.

READ MORE:

Slain Fort Hare fleet manager had highlighted 'abuse' of car, petrol card

It's unclear what the university did about concerns raised in May 2020, but this week the institution said it was investigating
News
5 months ago

Danger zone: 18 Fort Hare employees on special protection programme

A R32m project is under way to install a sophisticated security system across all three of its campuses
News
2 months ago

Murder, fraud and intimidation: Inside the campaign to frustrate Fort Hare's cleanup

Just months before he was shot and killed on the way home from work, University of Fort Hare fleet manager Petrus Roets pleaded for permission to ...
News
6 months ago

University body slates assassination attempt on Fort Hare vice-chancellor and death of his aide

Universities South Africa (USAf) has slated an assassination attempt on University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu and the death of his ...
News
10 months ago

Fort Hare vice-chancellor's bodyguard shot dead in suspected 'assassination attempt'

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard was shot dead in a suspected hit outside Buhlungu’s house in Alice in the ...
News
10 months ago
