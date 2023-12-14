Empowering decisionmakers with real-time financial insights

In recent years, the risk landscape has evolved significantly for South African businesses. They now face a multitude of cybersecurity threats, such as increasingly sophisticated phishing, ransomware and malware.

Additional challenges include supply chain disruptions, evolving regulations and heightened emphasis on compliance and reporting. The latter is not helped by siloed financial data which typically results in greater inefficiencies, inaccurate financial reporting and heightened security and compliance risks.

Data may be the new oil, but it comes with its own unique set of challenges and risks. Manual processes to work with financial data and data transfers, for example, are particularly risky with breaches quickly leading to reputational damage, legal liabilities and financial losses.

The cost of financial data breaches is growing. According to Cisco’s Security Outcomes Report, volume 3, nearly two-thirds of organisations experience major security incidents that jeopardise business operations.

To mitigate these risks, businesses are putting more effective and comprehensive access controls in place, automating processes and making significant financial investments in cybersecurity.

A 2023 Digital Business study by Foundry revealed that 40% of business leaders said improving security is a top strategic objective in their organisation. Among the new measures companies are implementing are cloud-native applications and personalised dashboards to monitor financial data and create more accurate, real-time data.

One of the benefits of these cloud-based applications are the more granular controls they provide in terms of access and detailed logs to track those with access to the data.