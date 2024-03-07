Motorsport

Hamilton says F1 must 'show its values'

07 March 2024 - 08:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton said Formula One faced a pivotal moment and needed to show its values amid controversies away from the track involving leading personalities in the paddock and governing body.
Lewis Hamilton said Formula One faced a pivotal moment and needed to show its values amid controversies away from the track involving leading personalities in the paddock and governing body.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton said Formula One faced a pivotal moment and needed to show its values amid controversies away from the track involving leading personalities in the paddock and governing body.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has been in the spotlight after a drawn-out investigation into misconduct allegations by a female employee showed clear divisions behind the scenes.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, has been accused by a whistle-blower of attempted interference in a race and allegedly seeking to deny certification of the Las Vegas street circuit that debuted last November.

“As someone who loves the sport, it's definitely disappointing to see what's going on right now,” the seven-times world champion told reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

“It doesn't look good from the outside world, the outside looking in. I think it's a really, really important time for the sport to really show and stick to its values, holding ourselves accountable for our actions.

“And it's a really pivotal moment I think for the sport, in terms of what we project to the world and how it's handled. And it's not been handled very well to this point.

“I hope it's not a year that continues to go on with this. But it highlights some of the issues we also have within the sport.”

Hamilton also recalled from personal experience what it was like to be at a team whose leader's position was being challenged.

“I remember kind of when we were losing (McLaren boss) Ron (Dennis), for example, and the things that Ron was going through, and the steps that we had to take, it affected all of us,” he said.

“A leader is super-important because they set the tone, they make sure the team sticks to the core values of what the sport is about, and integrity.”

Bell follows Alpine F1 exodus and moves to Aston Martin

Former Renault technical director Bob Bell has left the Alpine Formula One team, where he had an advisory role, and joined rivals Aston Martin as ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

FIA says it is looking into whistleblower allegations

The president of Formula One's governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, faced accusations on Tuesday that he had sought to prevent circuit approval for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull's Verstappen has questions to answer in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will face questions about his future with Red Bull when the triple Formula One champion returns this week to Saudi Arabia and one of ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 121-year old Mercedes-Benz auctioned for record price news
  2. Verstappen 'very happy' at Red Bull amid Mercedes rumours Motorsport
  3. Stellantis to invest $6bn in Brazil by 2030 news
  4. Hamilton says F1 must 'show its values' Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court
South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid