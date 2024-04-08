news

Hyundai and Kia to partner with India's Exide Energy on EV batteries

08 April 2024 - 09:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hyundai and Kia on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Exide Energy on battery production for their electric vehicles (EVs) in India.
Hyundai and Kia on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Exide Energy on battery production for their electric vehicles (EVs) in India.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai and Kia on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Exide Energy on battery production for their electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

The South Korean auto duo said their partnership with Exide Energy aims to localise their EV battery production in India, specifically focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate cells.

Hyundai Motor said it plans to invest about 3.25-trillion won (R44.82bn) for 10 years starting in 2023, including for the launch of six EV models by 2028 and charging stations, betting big on the world's third-largest car market.

Kia plans to introduce locally optimised small EVs for the Indian market starting in 2025.

Analysts noted India's rich natural resources needed for EV supply chains, including lithium, as well as affordable labour costs are attracting carmakers to consider producing EVs in the country.

“India's average manufacturing labour cost is estimated to be about one-fourth of labour cost in China and the country's huge lithium mines would help carmakers that plan to make EVs in the country to better source battery materials,” said Shin Yoon-chul, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

MORE:

Tesla scraps low-cost car plans amid fierce Chinese EV competition

Tesla has canceled the long-promised inexpensive car investors have been counting on to drive its growth into a mass market carmaker, according to ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

India EV sales to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023

Electric vehicle sales in India are expected to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Chery to set up $800m car factory in Vietnam

Vietnam's trade ministry said on Thursday carmaker Chery had signed a joint venture agreement with a local company to set up an $800m (R14.96bn) ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Mercedes GLS impresses with composed handling, opulent interior Motoring
  2. Verstappen questions wisdom of Chinese Grand Prix sprint race Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW iX1 Reviews
  4. Why Tesla’s bet on robotaxis is a long way from paying off news
  5. SAIC’s MG brand to bring in JSW and other local investors in India news

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show