Mugabe unhappy with youth who ‘go binging in the company of girls’
The SABC reported that Mugabe‚ who was at a funeral for two Zanu-PF veterans in Harare recently‚ made this statement in as a reference to his sons’ recent behaviour in South Africa‚ which led to a diplomatic incident.
Gabriella Engels accused Grace Mugabe of whipping her with an electric extension cable as she waited with two friends in a luxury hotel suite to meet one of her adult sons. Grace later flew out of the country under the cover of darkness at the weekend after Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane controversially granted her diplomatic immunity.
The siblings‚ who have been living and partying in Johannesburg since earlier this year‚ are regular features at Harare nightclubs with an entourage of women‚ close relatives‚ former school mates‚ children of diplomats and politicians who serve at the Mugabes' will.
In South Africa the Mugabe sons have paid top dollar for plush residences in Sandton. Robert jnr and Chatunga were most recently residents of the Capital 20 West Hotel‚ over the road from The Regent Apartment Hotel where they stayed before.
The pair were kicked out of the Regent for unruly behaviour last month.
In the video‚ Robert Mugabe also said he asked a South African minister how ‘whites’ could still have so much power‚ and said the answer he got was “your friend [Nelson] Mandela”.
