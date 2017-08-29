The siblings‚ who have been living and partying in Johannesburg since earlier this year‚ are regular features at Harare nightclubs with an entourage of women‚ close relatives‚ former school mates‚ children of diplomats and politicians who serve at the Mugabes' will.

In South Africa the Mugabe sons have paid top dollar for plush residences in Sandton. Robert jnr and Chatunga were most recently residents of the Capital 20 West Hotel‚ over the road from The Regent Apartment Hotel where they stayed before.

The pair were kicked out of the Regent for unruly behaviour last month.

In the video‚ Robert Mugabe also said he asked a South African minister how ‘whites’ could still have so much power‚ and said the answer he got was “your friend [Nelson] Mandela”.