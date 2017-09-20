Camera busts 'trusted' nanny abusing baby
A young Outjo, Namibia, mother says she feels betrayed after seeing video footage of her nanny throwing her nine-month-old daughter face-down into a cot and roughly carrying her around by the arm and leg.
"It is the worst thing a mother can go through. I don't wish it on my worst enemies," she told The Times.
The family, who are not named for legal reasons, used an app to set up a camera as a monitor.
They laid complaints at the police and social welfare offices after catching the nanny assaulting their daughter.
The nanny was arrested and was charged with attempted murder last week, the mother said.
She was expected to appear in court again next month.
The mother said she became suspicious after returning home from work one day to find her infant daughter with bruises.
In a video the family captured after installing an app on their laptop, the nanny is seen dropping the baby girl onto her face into the cot, and then removing her again by the leg.
"I was absolutely gutted when I saw that video. I actually got so sick. It was terrible," the mom said.
"I felt heartbreak for my little baba. This is someone we employed to look after our child and she broke our trust," she said.
