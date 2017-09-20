Camera busts 'trusted' nanny abusing baby

A young Outjo, Namibia, mother says she feels betrayed after seeing video footage of her nanny throwing her nine-month-old daughter face-down into a cot and roughly carrying her around by the arm and leg.

"It is the worst thing a mother can go through. I don't wish it on my worst enemies," she told The Times.

The family, who are not named for legal reasons, used an app to set up a camera as a monitor.

They laid complaints at the police and social welfare offices after catching the nanny assaulting their daughter.

The nanny was arrested and was charged with attempted murder last week, the mother said.