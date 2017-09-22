It's not often that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe could be considered a voice of reason‚ but as world leaders took to the podium at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York‚ one thing was clear - in the age of Trump‚ anything is possible.

For the most part‚ UNGA72 was the Donald Trump show from the time he rolled up in his presidential Cadillac on Tuesday until the time he took to the iconic green marble podium.

The same podium‚ he coincidentally mocked in a 2012 tweet‚ calling it cheap-looking and vowing to replace it with expensive marble. Luckily for him though‚ the General Assembly also has a golden wall‚ so he and his poor taste probably felt right at home.

And while diplomats excitedly whipped out their cellphones to take pictures of him‚ they were decidedly less excited about the content of his speech which had all the focus of an over-stimulated child on a sugar high.