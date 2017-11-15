Africa

Account in name of axed Zimbabwean Vice President calls for calm amid turmoil

15 November 2017 - 08:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Emmerson Mnangagwa. File photo.
Image: JEKESAI NJIKIZANA / AFP

A Twitter account in the name of axed Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the country’s citizens to remain calm amid the unfolding political turmoil.

It is not verified as Mnangwagwa's account. However‚ it stated on Wednesday morning that he is back in Zimbabwe.

President Robert Mugabe fired Mnangagwa after accusing him of not being loyal.

On Wednesday reports said soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare seized the state broadcaster after Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party accused the head of the military of treason‚ prompting frenzied speculation of a coup.

Isaac Moyo‚ Zimbabwe's ambassador to neighbouring South Africa‚ earlier dismissed talk of a coup‚ saying the government was "intact" and blaming social media for spreading false information.

