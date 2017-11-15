Account in name of axed Zimbabwean Vice President calls for calm amid turmoil
A Twitter account in the name of axed Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the country’s citizens to remain calm amid the unfolding political turmoil.
It is not verified as Mnangwagwa's account. However‚ it stated on Wednesday morning that he is back in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabweans stay calm &remain tuned to national news.— ED Mnangagwa (@ED_Mnangagwa) November 15, 2017
I'm back in the Country &will be quite busy over the next few days. My communication with you will now be via formal broadcasting channels so I'm unlikely to use the twitter handle. Thank you all for the support & solidarity
President Robert Mugabe fired Mnangagwa after accusing him of not being loyal.
On Wednesday reports said soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare seized the state broadcaster after Mugabe's ruling Zanu-PF party accused the head of the military of treason‚ prompting frenzied speculation of a coup.
Isaac Moyo‚ Zimbabwe's ambassador to neighbouring South Africa‚ earlier dismissed talk of a coup‚ saying the government was "intact" and blaming social media for spreading false information.
