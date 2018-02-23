The department wants to repatriate the children‚ aged between two to 12‚ who are in South Africa without travel documents.

They were travelling on November 11 from Zimbabwe to join their parents in Cape Town for Christmas. There were adults in the truck.

The truck was intercepted at a Rustenburg garage after observers assumed they were victims of human trafficking.

The children have not seen their parents since November and are not allowed to speak to them.

The department holds the view the children were being trafficked but Chitando disputes this‚ saying the parents knew they were on the truck‚ that they were being brought into the country and that the parents have the children’s birth certificates.