South Sudan food survey sees 155,000 in famine within months

26 February 2018 - 12:33 By Reuters
A mother gives food to her child with malnutrition in a clinic in Old Fangak, Jonglei state in South Sudan. File photo
A mother gives food to her child with malnutrition in a clinic in Old Fangak, Jonglei state in South Sudan. File photo
Image: ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN / AFP

South Sudan is likely to return to famine within months, with 155,000 people likely to be in a catastrophic situation between May and July, a survey by a technical working group including South Sudanese and UN officials said on Monday.

The survey said 5.3 million people, 48 percent of the population, were already in "crisis" or "emergency" - stages three and four on a five point scale - and 155,000 could be at stage five, a famine, later this year.  

