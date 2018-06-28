Africa

Nine people feared dead and dozens injured in Nairobi market fire

28 June 2018 - 09:18 By Reuters
Property worth millions destroyed after a fire outbreak at Nairobi's Gikomba market.
Image: Kenya CitizenTV via YouTube

Nine people are feared dead and dozens have been injured after a fire broke out at a market in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, St John Ambulance said on Thursday.

"At least 9 people feared dead, 58 injured, property worth millions destroyed after a fire outbreak at Nairobi's Gikomba market at 2AM," it said on Twitter.

It posted pictures showing a raging fire and damage to property.

St John Ambulance said victims had been taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital.  

