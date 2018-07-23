Africa

Somalia's al Shabaab claims to have stormed military base, killing 27 soldiers

23 July 2018 - 07:32 By Reuters
File photo.
File photo.
Image: iStock

Somalia's al Shabaab group said on Monday its fighters had attacked a military base in the south of the country, killing 27 soldiers.

"We first attacked the base with a suicide car bomb and then stormed. We killed 27 soldiers and took the base. Some soldiers fled into the jungles," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman said.

The base is some 50 km (31 miles) away from the port city of Kismayu. There was no immediate comment from government official on the attack.

Al Shabaab fights to topple Somalia’s central government and impose its a rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam’s Sharia law.

Al Shabaab attacked the same base in June, wounding seven soldiers.

READ MORE

11 killed in Somalia market explosion: security official

At least 11 people were killed in an explosion in a busy market in a small Somali city north of Mogadishu, a security official and witnesses said.
News
2 months ago

Somalia's Shabaab forcing civilians to hand over children: HRW

Somalia's Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab insurgents are increasingly threatening civilians to force them to hand over young children for "indoctrination and ...
News
6 months ago

Somalia lures defectors in new push against insurgents

As an undercover operative for Somalia's al Shabaab militia, Nasteh spied on the insurgent group's senior commanders to ensure their loyalty and ...
News
6 months ago

Fourteen killed in blast outside hotel in Somali capital

At least 14 people were killed in an explosion outside a busy hotel in Somalia's capital on Thursday that was followed by gunfire, police and rescue ...
News
4 months ago

