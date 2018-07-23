Too poor for periods, Zimbabwe's girls rely on rags, paper, leaves

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has distributed free sanitary pads to poor women and girls, and hopes are now rising that this year's elections might yet ease the crisis. “If we vote for the right person to lead our country, I’m sure things will get better for us, as poor woman, facing difficulties (getting) sanitary wear," said Chaodza.

Until then, handouts and ersatz pads will have to do.

“Some young girls resort to using weeds and leaves in place of sanitary pads, compromising their health," Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We appeal for free sanitary wear in our schools.”

Along with the rural teachers, civil society groups such as the Youth Dialogue Action Network have stepped in to help.

“We have managed to raise resources to enable us get sanitary wear for the poor women and girls, especially in rural areas. Sanitary wear is a big challenge to them because most families here live on less than $1 a day,” its director Catherine Mkwapati told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

It costs the equivalent of $5 to buy one standard packet of pads in Zimbabwe, way beyond the reach of many families. It cost just $1 in 2015, before the nation's economic crisis worsened.

With average earnings per head of $253 dollars a month, most families would rather spend $5 on a standard 20 kg bag of maize.

TORN TOWEL

Even for grown women like 37-year-old Tracy Hungwe, who lives in the same rural district as Chaodza, so-called period poverty has become a repeated monthly problem.

“I share a little torn towel with my 16-year-old daughter during our menstruation because buying actual sanitary wear from shops is very expensive ” she told Thomson Reuters Foundation.