Libya’s coast guard rescues 235 migrants off western coast

Libya's coast guard rescued 235 migrants in three separate operations on Sunday night off its western coast, a naval forces spokesman said.

Western Libya is the main departure point for Europe-bound migrants fleeing poverty and conflict, although many drown in the attempt.

The coast guard rescued 190 migrants on board two inflatable boats off the port of Khoms, Naval forces spokesman Ayoub Qassem told Reuters. A group of 45 others were picked up on board a wooden boat about 50 miles (80 kms) off Zuwarah.

They included 20 women and two children, the source said.