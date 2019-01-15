At least one person killed as al Shabaab claim bloody attack in Nairobi

Gunmen blasted their way into a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital on Tuesday, sending workers fleeing for their lives as others cowered under their desks from an attack claimed by Somali Islamists al Shabaab.

At least one person was killed and eight wounded, hospital officials said. Police warned the "terror attack" may still be ongoing, with the assailants still inside the upscale 14 Riverside Drive complex.

"The main door of the hotel was blown open and there was a human arm in the street severed from the shoulder," said Serge Medic, the Swiss owner of a security company who ran to the scene to help civilians when he heard of the attack from his taxi driver.

Medic, who was armed, entered the building with a policeman and two soldiers, he said, but they came under fire and retreated. An unexploded grenade lay in the lobby, he said.

"One man said he saw two armed men with scarves on their head and bandoliers of bullets," Medic told Reuters, as gunfire echoed in the background, more than two hours after the attack began.