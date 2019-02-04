Africa

Ex-Mozambican finance minister revives South African bail application - lawyer

04 February 2019 - 12:11 By Reuters
Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 8, 2019.
Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 8, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem/File Photo

Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, arrested in South Africa in connection with $2 billion in fraudulent loans, submitted an urgent bail application last week, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday.

Chang, who has been in custody in South Africa since Dec. 29 and denies wrongdoing, had previously dropped plans to apply for bail amid competing extradition requests from both the US and Mozambique. 

