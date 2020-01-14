Africa

Ugandan imam suspended after marrying a man posing as a woman

The discovery was made after the 'wife' was arrested for theft

14 January 2020 - 13:33 By staff reporter
A Ugandan imam was devastated after his 'wife' of two weeks turned out to be a man.
What was supposed to be wedded bliss for a Ugandan imam swiftly turned into a nightmare when it emerged that he had unknowingly married a man. The nuptials also led to his suspension from clerical duties. An imam is a Muslim cleric.

According to Daily Monitor, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba was suspended from the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District after his “wife” was arrested for theft and, during a body search, was discovered to be a man. 

The two had been married for two weeks when the discovery was made.

The mosque said Mutumba, 27, was devastated by the revelation and was receiving counselling. 

