Africa

New Ethiopian 'hate speech' law could spell trouble ahead of elections

14 February 2020 - 10:56 By Busang Senne
Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed.
Image: REUTERS/Kumera Gemechu/File Photo

A new law in Ethiopia will result in extended jail sentences and sky-high fines for spreading hate speech and disinformation, reported Al Jazeera.

The law describes hate speech as any discourse that incites prejudice against individuals and groups based on “nationality, ethnic and religious affiliation, sex or disabilities”. Anyone found to be in contravention of this law can be fined as much as R46,200 and sentenced for up to five years in jail.

The bill passed with about 300 legislators voting for the law on Thursday. This is despite civil rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, saying that the law is a deliberate attempt to suppress dissent and freedom of speech before the country’s election which is set for August.

READ MORE

Protest-torn Algeria plans to ban 'all hate speech and racism'

The president of protest-hit Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, plans to outlaw "hate speech" that has proliferated on social networks in recent months, ...
News
1 month ago

'It's hate speech': Zille slams Malema's 'attack' on white men

Helen Zille has accused EFF leader Julius Malema of hate speech after comments he made about targeting white men instead of black foreigners
Politics
1 month ago

Sanef will not appeal Equality Court ruling on hate speech but warns against threats to journalists

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has elected not to appeal an Equality Court ruling that favoured EFF leader Julius Malema, who was accused of ...
Politics
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Master's student freed after two years in jail for rape he did not commit South Africa
  2. Two women bust with R1.2m worth of explosives boarding bus to Gauteng South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | They studied for six years, only to discover they couldn’t ... South Africa
  4. Venomous boomslang rescued from a south coast beach South Africa
  5. Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X