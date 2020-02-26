Kenya shuts slaughterhouses over loss of donkeys to China

Kenya's agriculture minister has ordered donkey slaughterhouses to be shut down as concerns rise over the theft of the animals by gangs seeking their skin for use in Chinese medicines.

Kenya has become the epicentre of a fast-growing industry in Africa to supply donkey skins to China, where a gelatin called ejiao made from boiling them down is used in a traditional medicine believed to stop ageing and boost libido.

Kenya has four licensed donkey abattoirs — more than any other country on the continent — which slaughter about 1,000 donkeys a day, according to government data.

But growing Chinese demand for ejiao has led to a black market with gangs hired by skin-smuggling networks to steal donkeys, inciting anger in communities who depend on the animals for livelihoods, farming or transport.

“We want to stop that criminality. We want to stop that brutality,” Agriculture Minister Peter Munya told reporters on Monday after meeting protesting donkey owners in Nairobi.

"(We want) to restore the donkey to its rightful place in our society — that of supporting livelihoods and providing crucial transport that is not easy to get, especially for the lower echelons of our society.”