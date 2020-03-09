Africa

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

09 March 2020 - 11:16 By Omar Fahmy and Khalid Abdelaziz
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. File photo.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said on Monday.

Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir last year, has been moved to a safe location, state TV said.

Images broadcast on regional TV channels and social media showed a convoy including several damaged white SUVs and a badly damaged car.

Three witnesses told Reuters the attack happened near the northern entrance to Kober bridge, which connects Khartoum North with the city centre, where Hamdok's office is.

The convoy appeared to have been targeted from above, they said. 

- Reuters

MORE

Sudan women decry slow progress on rights since Omar al-Bashir's fall

Sudanese women were at the forefront of the protests that toppled autocrat Omar al-Bashir but 11 months on, activists are disappointed at a lack of ...
News
2 hours ago

Darfuris rejoice as Sudan agrees to hand Omar al-Bashir to ICC

In the sprawling Camp Kalma, refugees displaced by the Darfur conflict are overjoyed at the decision by Sudan's new authorities to finally deliver ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  3. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials News
  5. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X